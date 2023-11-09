Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei is now calling on President William Ruto to sack Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, as well as his counterpart in Public Works, Moses Kuria.

According to Cherargei, Murkomen’s conduct is more problematic than Kuria’s, with the key distinction being the fact that while Kuria expresses his grievances on social media, Murkomen reportedly directs insults at individuals during public gatherings.

“CS Moses Kuria is a national embarrassment that doesn’t care about respecting anyone including the appointing authority plus institutions such as Senate but he is not alone, he is in the good company of CS Murkomen who insults, belittles anyone and everyone, but Kuria only tweets but Murkomen is worse. He takes the mic and bullies, insults, and demeans the people and elected leaders even in funerals! The appointing authority must reign in on these rogue cabinet Secretaries,” Cherargei said in a tweet.

This comes as the Senate on Wednesday called for the removal of CS Moses Kuria from office, claiming that he has been an embarrassment to the government.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot sparked the debate on the floor of the house on Wednesday, November 11 in response to CS Kuria’s public criticism of the Senate’s handling of the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.