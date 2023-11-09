Genuine public sector pending bills will be the first items to be charged in the Government budget.

President William Ruto said it is time the Government sorted out the sticky issue in a just and fair manner.

He explained that it is not the business of the Government to drive enterprises to ruin but to facilitate their performance.

“We must restore confidence in the people who do business with the Government by paying them in time,” he said.

The President noted that the move will stimulate economic revival by pumping back the much-needed capital in production.

He was speaking on Tuesday at State House in Nairobi when he presided over the inaguration of the Pending Bills Verification Committee.

It will be chaired by the Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Permanent Secretaries, among others.

According to President Ruto, the Government owes its suppliers, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises, more than Sh600 Billion.

“When we pay in time, we will bring discipline in our country’s fiscal management.”