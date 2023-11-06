The government will establish Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) bases in Homa Bay town and Mfangano island to beef up security in Lake Victoria.

Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo said the two bases will be an addition to the existing base in Mbita Town.

He said the Coast Guard Service bases are expected to curb cases of insecurity in the lake and strengthen the blue economy.

Omollo noted that fishermen in Lake Victoria often complain of security challenges when undertaking fishing activities.

“KCGS is under my docket and we gave a commitment of establishing additional bases in Homa Bay and the island,” Omollo said.

Fishermen have often complained of being harassed by security personnel from neighbouring countries.

This normally happens when they cross the boundary between the three East African countries.

Dr Omollo said he was touched by the challenges the fishermen were facing when President William Ruto visited Mfangano Island earlier last month and was briefed on the insecurity challenges in the lake.

During the visit, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga who spoke on behalf of residents said fishermen faced threats and humiliation from security forces from the neighboring countries.

The PS said the locals’ petition to the President when he visited the region was bearing fruits.

Dr Omollo spoke when he attended a funds drive at Kakimba Secondary school in Mfangano Island on Saturday.

He was hosted by former Raila Odinga’s aide Silas Jakakimba and was accompanied by Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, his Lang’ata counterpart Felix Odiwuor and Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo.

Dr Omollo assured residents of Nyanza that their security is guaranteed.

He asked them to support the government in ensuring security for everyone.

“We have an able County security team and we are assuring you of maximum security as was directed by the President,” the PS said.

He said the Interior Ministry will also build Suba Central Sub-County headquarters in Sena.

The new administrative unit was created recently to take government services closer to people in Islands in the lake.

Some government officers do not have adequate infrastructure to attend to residents.

Dr Omollo said his Ministry will ensure the infrastructure is put in place to serve residents.