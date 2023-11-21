Unknown attackers staged an ambush on Monday morning, resulting in the death of a police officer who was escorting Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers in Alego Usonga, Siaya.

The officer was in the company of a colleague and the center manager. They were ferrying the exam papers to Mahero Secondary School when the assailants attacked them with crude weapons.

According to eyewitness accounts, the officers had alighted from a school bus, which had transported them to collect examination papers from Siaya County headquarters. They had to disembark a few meters away from the school owing to the poor condition of the road.

The assailants fatally attacked one officer and injured another while the center manager managed to flee the scene. The attackers made away with the officers’ firearms.

Upon receiving the report, security personnel arrived at the scene and rushed the injured officer to Siaya County Referral Hospital while the body of the deceased was moved to the hospital’s mortuary.

Siaya County Commissioner Julius Otieno, along with County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo, headed the security team that visited the scene. They urged the public to be patient as investigations commence to identify the attackers and determine their motives.

Commissioner Otino appealed to members of the public to provide any information that could assist in the arrest of the perpetrators.

Despite the unfortunate incident, the KCSE Geography Paper One proceeded successfully after the teacher managed to reach the school.

Siaya Deputy County Commissioner Robert Ng’etich has assured that security measures will be heightened to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of all remaining examination papers.