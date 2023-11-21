President William Ruto has announced that Germany has committed to supporting Kenya’s mission to Haiti and promoting peace in the Horn of Africa.

Ruto, who left the country on Sunday evening for a four-day visit to Germany and Belgium, engaged in discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“While attending the ‘G20 Compact with Africa’ conference in Berlin, I engaged in discussions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany on the sidelines. He pledged support for Kenya’s mission to Haiti and peace efforts in the Horn of Africa,” stated Ruto in a post on his official social media account, X.

President Ruto said Kenya and Germany share strong historic ties and considerable interests, especially in areas of trade, investment, environmental conservation and industrial promotion.

“We will build on these bilateral relations to benefit our people,’’ added Ruto.

On Monday morning, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi arrived in Berlin, Germany.

He is set to accompany President Ruto during his visit to the federal state. The ongoing G20 Compact with Africa conference aims to enhance private investment in the world’s poorest but rapidly developing continent.