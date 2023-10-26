The Ministry of Education will reportedly require 15 helicopters for the administration of national examinations should certain regions of the country experience heavy rains.

The Star reports that Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, through Education Committee Chairperson Julius Melly, presented a report on the floor of the House indicating that Sh500 million will be required for the helicopters.

“Kenya National Examination Council is engaging a multi-agency coordinating team under the leadership of the Office of the Deputy President and the Kenya Defence Force to assist in the provision of the helicopters and other needs as they may arise,” the report indicates.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecasted intense rainfall in several parts of the country, posing potential challenges for the administration of examinations.

The Examination Preparedness report has identified flooding hotspots such as Nyakach, Nyando, lower areas of River Nzoia, and lower areas of River Sondu, Narok Town, Suswa, Tana River Delta, and Mwatate.

Additionally, it anticipates heavy continuous rainfall in the Lake Victoria Basin Region, Kisii, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Vihiga, Laikipia, Nakuru, and Narok counties. Flash floods are likely in Lodwar, Lokichar, Nairobi, Naivasha, Nakuru, and Mombasa.

Landslide risks are identified in West Pokot, Kericho, Elgeyo Marakwet, Mt. Elgon, Narok, Nakuru, Baringo, Murang’a, Kitui, and Kilungu in Makueni County.

The report emphasizes the commitment of the Ministry of Education, through the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), to uphold the delivery of quality assessments in accordance with its mandate.

“To achieve this, regular reviews have been done to ensure all the necessary pre-requisite measures are in place so as to guarantee effective conduct of the 2023 National Examinations and assessments,” CS Machogu indicated in the report.