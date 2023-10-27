Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has announced that Kenyans applying for positions in the Public Service will be required to have served in the National Youth Service (NYS).

Mr. Kuria made this declaration on Wednesday during the launch of the NYS Reengineering programme held at NYS Ruaraka Headquarters in Nairobi.

“NYS will be the centre of gravity in this country. Employment in public service will require a NYS certificate,” said Kuria.

Kuria said that NYS played an important role in producing disciplined and ethical citizens, which has resulted in producing responsible, competent, and accountable men and women fit to serve the country.

The CS said that government plans are underway to put in place a National Youth Service enterprise that will compete with other stakeholders in various endeavours, including building roads, agriculture, and mining.

He added that the government has plans to incorporate the NYS into various government agencies through the policy of government-to-government working.

Kuria also disclosed the government’s commitment to incorporating NYS in the private sector with short-term contracts both locally and internationally.

According to the CS, NYS has been noted as a conducive environment to keep the youth busy while building discipline and skills, thereby reducing idleness and joblessness.

“The government plans to recruit servicemen from the NYS with the oncoming recruitment of 3000 national police service positions and 1500 positions in the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) by January this year exclusively from the service. The government also plans to recruit 200,000 servicemen in the financial year 2023-2024,” stated Kuria.

At the same time, State Department for Public Service Principal Secretary Amos Gathecha noted that he, as an alumnus of NYS, was the epitome of the importance of serving in NYS.

During the event, NYS input in tree planting and agriculture was also headlined, with the government pointing out that they would invest in NYS in their commitment to tree planting and mitigating climate change.