It appears President William Ruto may have found a better alternative to his now-famous wheelbarrow movement.

Dr Ruto assumed the presidency on the back of a sensational ‘Bottom-Up’ campaign that featured a wheelbarrow as the symbol of the ‘Hustler Movement’ and the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party.

The then-deputy President even claimed that he would use a wheelbarrow to transport his main rival, Raila Odinga, back to his hometown.