Netflix declared on Monday that it will discontinue its complimentary service in Kenya next month after offering the package for a two-year period.

“Hello Netflix member, we’re reaching out to inform you about an upcoming change to your membership. Starting from November 1st, 2023, the Free plan will be discontinued, and your membership will conclude,” as announced by the streaming platform.

“No action will be required, your membership will be automatically canceled when the free plan ends.”

Netflix introduced the free package in Kenya for the first time in September 2021.

This complimentary mobile plan streamed approximately one-quarter of its TV shows and movies in Kenya, with the intention of fostering growth in a crucial African market.

The free plan, accessible on Android mobile phones, was ad-free and included Netflix content as well as the African series Blood & Water, along with some licensed programming.

Those wishing to continue using Netflix will now need to sign up for the various premium plans available. Netflix urged its subscribers to consider upgrading to a plan that costs a minimum of Sh200 per month.

“You can unlock all shows and movies, including more features, and the option to watch on your phone.”

This change in approach aligns with Netflix’s efforts to increase both its revenue and subscriber numbers.

Starting in July, Netflix initiated a process in Kenya where users were asked to confirm whether they reside in the same household as the account owner. This move was part of an extended effort to curb password-sharing beyond immediate family members.

Netflix explained that the system would identify if the user was on the same internet network as the registered account, and users could confirm their status through a verification code sent via email.