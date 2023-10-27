President William Ruto will deliver a State of the Nation address on November 9, presenting it from Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

The announcement was made on Thursday by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during a notification to members of a joint sitting.

“I wish to inform the House that I have received a message from H.E the President conveying that he intends to deliver the 2023 State of the Nation address to Parliament,” he said.

“I wish to notify all members that a joint sitting of parliament that will take place in the main chamber at 2:30 pm,” Wetangula added.

The address is in compliance with Article 132(1) of the Constitution.

According to the Constitution, the functions of the president include addressing the opening of each newly elected Parliament and a special sitting of Parliament once every year.

The president may also address Parliament at any other time. This upcoming address by Ruto will be his second.

President Ruto delivered his inaugural joint sitting address on September 29, 2022, outlining his legislative agenda to lawmakers. This session also served as the official opening of the 13th Parliament.