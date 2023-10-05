President William Ruto on Wednesday received a progress report from the Taskforce on Police Reforms chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

Consequently, the President has accepted three recommendations.

First, the National Police Service, the Prisons Service and the National Youth Service be moved to the security sector in regard to remuneration and terms of service.

“This way, the officers in three services will receive remuneration and other terms of service commensurate with the work they do,” President Ruto said.

Second, that there will be two entry points into the National Police Service: At constable and cadet levels. The National Police Service Commission will determine the requirements for the two pathways.

“At a time when crime is constantly evolving, this provision will attract more professionals to police service,” the President said.

Third, that the National Police Service transfer policy that no officer should remain at one station for more than three years be enforced.

“Going forward, it won’t be possible for an officer to be promoted if they have served at only one station,” President Ruto said in agreement with the recommendation of the Taskforce.

President Ruto announced that the taskforce will present its final report in a month’s time.

“I assure our policemen and women of our commitment to improve the police service, including their remuneration and other terms of service,” President Ruto said.

