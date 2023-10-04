Kenya Power is aiming to clear the electricity connection backlog nationwide within a 90-day timeframe.

Speaking at Stima Plaza on Tuesday, October 3, Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror announced the implementation of a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) designed to expedite meter installations for new connections throughout the country.

“In the recent past, we have experienced challenges with the procurement of critical materials which has negatively impacted our drive to onboard new customers. I am happy to note that these challenges have been addressed and we have started receiving meters, which we are deploying to clear pending connections,” said Siror.

The national power distributor has pledged to establish connections for more than 320,000 customers within 90 days.

“Through the RRI that commenced this week, the Company has installed 10,759 meters for new connections.”

Siror stated that the current number of pending new connections stands at 236,924.

Kenya Power attributed the prolonged delays for certain customers to prolonged legal disputes, stating that these disputes impeded the procurement of meters and other necessary materials.