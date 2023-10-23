President William Ruto on Sunday claimed that he is the best man to lead the country through its economic challenges and escalating cost of living.

During a church service in Dagoretti, Nairobi, Ruto expressed his contentment in being Kenya’s leader, saying challenging times need a leader like himself to guide the country towards growth.

“I am very happy that I am the one leading Kenya during these difficult times. Such times need a person like me to lead the country,” said Dr Ruto.

Without mentioning names, Ruto claimed that if different leaders were in charge during these trying times, Kenya would have sunk.

“If others were leading, Kenya would have sunk, but I assure you that Kenya will progress and transform. We will build a nation we can all take pride in,” he declared.

President Ruto urged the congregation to continue praying for the country.