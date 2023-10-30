Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz addressed his meeting with Zari Hassan’s husband, Shakib Lutaaya, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive relationship.

This comes two weeks after Zari posted a photo of Diamond and Shakib holding Tiffah and Nillan at the airport. She revealed that the Bongo star had expressed a desire to meet her husband.

Zari mentioned that Diamond was keen on meeting the man who spends considerable time with their children. She later praised how both Diamond and Shakib handled the situation with maturity.

“I think, it is us the women who like the push and pull, but for the two men, they were very cool about it,” Zari said.

“He [Diamond] acknowledged that he is no longer in the children’s lives and said he was happy that [Shakib] was a kind and cool guy. Right now they are good friends,” she added.

While speaking to journalists after landing in Kenya for Oktobafest, Diamond said he and Shakib needed to avoid negative energy between them

“We have to show the positive side of everything and we do not want to handle this matter in an old-fashioned way.

“As sons of East Africa, it is important to spread love and positivity. This is the best way to handle this,” he said.

Diamond also expressed his desire to be actively involved in the lives of all his children, spending time with them whenever possible. He also shared sentiments about his son, Naseeb Junior, highlighting that the child is enjoying the privilege of being the youngest.

“No matter how busy one can be, it is essential to dedicate some family time. I always set aside time to see my children.

“It is not always about money, fame, and property. With time they will depreciate but your children will always be there,” Diamond said.