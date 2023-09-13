A 38-year-old woman fatally stabbed her lover during a heated argument in Kirinyaga county and then surrendered to the police.

Confirming the incident, Kirinyaga West sub-county police commander Moses Koskei said the woman, employed as a barmaid in Kagio town trading center, turned herself in at Kagio police station on Monday.

Koskei said the suspect stabbed the man with a kitchen knife five times in his private parts and legs inside their rental house.

“The two have rented the house along Baricho Road in this trading centre and we are told both hail from the Gichugu constituency,” Koskei said.

Police rushed to the scene after they received information about the Monday night attack and found the victim had bled to death. They moved the body to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

“We are holding the suspect and we would like to know why she murdered her lover,” said Koskei.

He mentioned that they were yet to recover the murder weapon.

“We are expecting the suspect who is being held at Kagio police station to tell us where she hid the weapon which we will use as an exhibit.”

Mr Koskei advised couples to engage in open communication when they encounter disagreements instead of resorting to physical altercations, in order to prevent tragic incidents like this.