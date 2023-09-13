A new survey shows that a majority of Kenyans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction under the administration of President William Ruto.

According to the survey by research firm InfoTrak, 53 percent of Kenyans are dissatisfied with the current state of affairs, while 30 percent have a positive outlook, believing that Kenya is on the right path.

In the opinion poll conducted on September 10, thirteen percent of the respondents were unsure about whether they believed the country was heading in the right or wrong direction.

An additional 0.3 percent indicated that they did not have a clear opinion on the matter.

InfoTrak says that Kenyans cited the high cost of living, unemployment, and the need for accessible, high-quality education as the primary areas of concern regarding the state of the nation.

Regarding President Ruto’s first year in office, survey results indicate that 40 percent of respondents rated his performance as ‘Average,’ while 30 percent considered it ‘Poor.’

Another 21 percent believed he has done ‘Good,’ and nine percent deemed his performance ‘Excellent.’

Infotrak reported that the quantitative interviews were conducted using Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) with a sample size of 1,000 Kenyan respondents.

The survey covered Coast, North Eastern, Eastern, Central, Rift Valley, Western, Nyanza, and Nairobi.

The majority of the sample was drawn from the Rift Valley region, followed by the Eastern and Central regions.