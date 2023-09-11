By the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI)

DCI Detectives are in hot pursuit of suspected abductors who in a case of teachers-turned-rogue abducted a 9-year-old grade three pupil from a school in Donholm, Nairobi County.

The pupil’s father had gone to fetch his son from school when he found him missing only to be informed that his class teacher one Erick Mosoti, had left the school in the company of the minor

Efforts to trace the teacher proved futile only for the father to receive a call from abductors who were demanding a Sh10 Million ransom, prompting the father to make a report at Buruburu police station.

A team of detectives drawn from the Nairobi Region Command in collaboration with colleagues from DCI Buruburu launched a thorough operation in Kayole Sabasaba area, leading to the rescue of the minor who had been locked in a room beleived to have been rented by another teacher namely George Odhiambo, who works in the same school with the main suspect.

The minor was immediately rescued and taken to hospital for medical checks as the operation continued.

After hours of toil and moil, the detectives managed to arrest a suspect namely Fredrick Odhiambo, after he was found making the demands for ransom in exchange for the minor’s freedom.

A motorcycle, mobile phone and other items believed to have been used in the commission of the heartless act, were recovered and kept at exhibits as the operation continues to bring in the other suspects.