Cape Media Ltd, the company that has been making headlines recently in the media space, has announced a new high profile appointment.

The company has today named Jared Ouma as the new Commercial Director, a role he’ll use to advance Cape Media’s growth ambitions.

Jared brings with him more than a decade of experience in Kenyan media, having previously worked as a business manager at Royal Media Services, and also at Standard Group PLC.

He also comes with a banking background, with experience from Stanbic and Barclays Banks. The new appointment comes at a time when Cape Media is expanding its product offerings, including making big, news-making hires.

Among the brands under the Cape Media umbrella include TV47 and Radio 47, the latter of which has in recent weeks and months brought on board popular names to its portfolio, the most recent being presenter Alex Mwakideu.

Jared brings invaluable skills to the company, among them data analysis, Artificial Intelligence, and importantly, media advertising know-how. He has a deep understanding of the evolving media landscape in Kenya, and a passion for delivering innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of their clients.

Speaking on his appointment, Jared noted, “I am honoured to be a part of the Cape Media Ltd. team. I believe in the power of the media to influence, inform, and entertain. I’m committed to helping our company achieve even greater success in everchanging media landscape.”

In his role as Commercial Director, Jared Ouma will be responsible for overseeing Cape Media’s commercial strategy, advertising partnerships and revenue generation efforts.

He is tasked with identifying new business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, and ensuring the continued growth of the organization. This he’ll do in close partnership with the sales and marketing teams.

Cape Media sees his appointment as a step forward in strengthening their position as the fastest growing media company in the country, and they hope his fresh perspective will drive the organization to new heights.