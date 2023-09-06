A suspected criminal, believed to be the leader of a gang responsible for terrorizing Nairobi city residents, has been arrested by detectives stationed at the DCI Nairobi Regional Command.

Luis Otieno, also known as Lui Borura Nyaoiri, was detained in connection with a series of house break-ins that occurred in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

“Luis Otieno aka Lui Borura Nyaoiri who has a case pending before court was arrested following a spate of house breakings and burglaries reported within Kayole Sub-County, where victims have lost valuables worth thousands of shillings,” the DCI said in a statement Tuesday, August 5.

The suspect was apprehended while driving a Mazda Demio with the registration number KDM 790K, which had previously been fitted with a different number, KDD 790K.

Following his arrest, he guided the officers to his residence, where a search uncovered a variety of items, including assorted wristwatches, an antique gun frame wall hanging, mobile phones, tablets, flash disks, earpods, earphones, and nine rolls of a substance suspected to be psychotropic in nature, among other items

“The operation to arrest his accomplices and bring them to justice is on course,” the DCI noted.