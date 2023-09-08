Outspoken lawyer Miguna Miguna is stirring up a political storm in Nyanza as he claims that politicians opposed to Raila Odinga’s leadership are gearing up for a showdown with the ODM party in potential upcoming parliamentary by-elections.

Miguna dropped this bombshell on Wednesday while urging five ODM lawmakers facing expulsion notices to step down, a challenge thrown at them by Raila Odinga’s allies.

The ODM National Executive Council has recommended the expulsion of Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Suba South’s Caroli Omondi, Lang’ata’s Phelix Odiwuor, and Bondo’s Gideon Ochanda due to their dealings with President William Ruto.

In response to Wednesday’s announcement, Miguna argued that these by-elections could provide a platform for the “anti-Odinga slavery movement” to consolidate its presence in Luo Nyanza.

“There should be by-elections in the constituencies of the expelled Luo ODM MPs. It’s time to push the conman into a corner and liberate the Luo Nation,” Miguna declared.

“Even if the conman defeats them in the by-election, it will provide a forum for the anti-Odinga slavery movement to organize.”

Miguna alleged that the expulsion from Odinga’s party is ethnically driven, targeting only Luo MPs.

He pointed out that Esther Passaris, despite her meetings with and endorsements of President Ruto and her votes with the Kenya Kwanza government in Parliament, only received a fine, whereas Luo MPs, who had merely visited Statehouse and expressed their opinions within their legal rights, were expelled.

Miguna, alongside ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, has been at the forefront of challenging Odinga’s influence in Luo Nyanza. Once a close ally of Odinga, he fell out with the opposition leader, accusing him of betrayal after Odinga joined forces with former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

Miguna made headlines when he declared Odinga as the “People’s President,” leading to his deportation from the country after numerous legal battles attempting to force the State to produce him in court.

Last year, President Ruto reinstated Miguna’s Kenyan passport, ending his five-year exile during Kenyatta’s presidency.