Authorities in Migori County are investigating an incident resulting in the unfortunate demise of a high school student on Sunday, September 24th.

According to reports, the 15-year-old Form 3 student at Bande Girls secondary school in Migori County died by suicide. The local chief, Winnie Malemba, confirmed the incident.

A police incident report indicated that the girl attended a church service within the school compound, alongside other students.

She is said to have slipped away from the service while it was still in progress and was later found dead inside a classroom.

According to the report, the minor left a note, in which she cited harassment she had been enduring from one of the school prefects.

The student’s body was moved to the mortuary at Migori Level IV Hospital, where it awaits an autopsy.