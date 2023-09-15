Patience Cherotich, a 25-year-old woman, has been charged with arson for allegedly setting her ex-boyfriend’s bedroom on fire, resulting in the destruction of property valued at Sh120,000.

The incident occurred on August 10 at Veeland Apartments situated on TRM Drive in Kasarani, Nairobi.

“On the 10th day of August 2023, at Veeland Apartments, you did wilfully and unlawfully set fire to a structure used as a bedroom, valued at Sh120,000, belonging to Benjamin Obeten,” the charge sheet reads in part.

According to the case details, Cherotich and Obeten were in a romantic relationship but had ended it.

The accused then asked to visit the complainant but upon her arrival, she allegedly caused a disturbance within the house, accompanied by threats to kill Obeten, which led him to seek assistance from the apartment’s security personnel. Cherotich was consequently compelled to vacate the premises.

Despite being asked to leave, the woman reportedly spent several hours outside in the cold before Obeten felt sorry for her and allowed her back in. He allowed her to spend the night with the intention of her returning home in the morning.

Cherotich slept on a couch in the sitting room. However, at approximately 5 a.m., she is alleged to have started banging on the door of the complainant’s bedroom, demanding entry.

The accused forcibly entered the bedroom after Obeten opened the door in an attempt to address her disruptive behavior. The Nigerian then decided to exit the bedroom and move into the living room, leaving Cherotich alone in the bedroom.

After a brief period, Cherotich emerged from the bedroom and requested money for a taxi. Obeten provided her with Sh1,200, and she left the residence.

However, moments later, Obeten saw smoke from his bedroom and rushed to find that his bedding and various other items were ablaze.

The fire reportedly consumed the entire bed, bedding, and numerous items before Obeten extinguished it with help from neighbours.

Following the incident, Obeten reported the matter to Kasarani Police Station. An investigation was conducted, leading to the tracing and arrest of Patience Cherotich.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of Makadara Law Courts, the accused denied arson charges. She pleaded for lenient bail terms saying she was a single mother of a seven-year-old boy who was left without care following her arrest.

Cherotich was granted bail in the amount of Sh200,000 with a surety. The case is scheduled for mention on November 14, with the trial set to commence on April 12 next year.