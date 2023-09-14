The Boroughs and Administration department of the Nairobi County Government is gearing up to initiate a series of grassroots interactions across all 17 sub-counties in the city.

These meetings with local residents are primarily intended to address inquiries regarding the proposed creation of the 5 Boroughs—Western, Eastern, Northern, Southern, and Central—as a governance system, facilitated through public participation.

“The Boroughs once established, will address poor service delivery, poverty, development inequalities by bringing County services from City hall to the grassroots,” said Patrick Mbogo, the County Executive, Boroughs and Administration.

Mbogo explained that this process would be overseen by Borough Managers and a board consisting of the area MCA, residential associations, and individuals.

This board would have the authority to make decisions concerning their respective Boroughs, thus reducing the time typically required to address issues in alignment with Governor Johnson Sakaja’s vision of transforming Nairobi into a city of “Order and Hope.”

On Wednesday, the public participation activities occurred in various constituencies, including Kibra, Dagoreti South, Dagoreti North, Langata, Kamukunji, Ruaraka, Makadara, and Mathare.