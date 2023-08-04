Alex Blania, co-founder of Worldcoin, has spoken out following the government’s decision to suspend the company’s operations in Kenya.

In a statement on Thursday, Blania announced that Tools for Humanity, Worldcoin’s parent company, has paused World ID verifications in Kenya while working with State regulators to address their concerns.

Blania described the World ID as a digital identification system that allows individuals to verify their identity and authenticity while preserving their anonymity. The process involves scanning users’ irises using a device called the Orb.

He also apologized to Kenyans for the suspension of Worldcoin operations in Kenya.

“Tools for Humanity (TFH) has paused World ID verifications in Kenya as we continue to work with local regulators to address their questions. We apologise to everyone in Kenya for the delay,” he said.

Meanwhile, Worldcoin emphasized that security was its utmost priority and acknowledged that the large crowds that gathered at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) for registration posed a significant concern.

“The demand for Worldcoin’s proof of personhood verification services in Kenya has been overwhelming and inspiring, resulting in tens of thousands of individuals waiting in lines over a three-day period to secure a World ID,” the company said in a statement.

Worldcoin affirmed its commitment to offering an inclusive, privacy-preserving, decentralized on-ramp to the global digital economy. It expressed its eagerness to resume its services in the country once the issues are resolved.

“The Worldcoin Foundation firmly believes in the power of decentralization to drive economic growth and financial inclusion. As part of our efforts to democratize access to cryptocurrencies, Kenyans can now reserve their Genesis tokens on the Worldcoin App to be claimed at a future point in time when verifications have resumed,” the statement added.