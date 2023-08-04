On Thursday, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr urged President William Ruto to assert his authority during his presidency.

Addressing the gathering at Konza City, Mutula told the President that the Kenyan people are firmly supportive of him, and trust him to lead the nation.

“We trust you and Kenyans trust you. The sword we gave you is to rule the country. Do it without fear or favour,” Mutula said.

The former Makueni Senator at the same time advocated for peace and emphasized that Kenya needs stability to attract investors.

“When I say Kenya must have peace it is important because it is that peace that brings us the kind of investment we have seen in Konza,” Mutula said.

Ruto on his part reiterated that the security and peace of Kenya are non-negotiable.

“There are those who want to destroy Kenya, kill Kenyans and I will not allow that, it is not negotiable,” Ruto said.

“Making sure that we are a secure nation is one thing we must all agree on, we can negotiate everything but not Kenya’s security.”