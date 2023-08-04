During the murder trial of Edwin Chiloba, a witness testified in an Eldoret court that the deceased was involved in a romantic relationship with the prime suspect, Jacktone Odhiambo.

The witness, who applied to the court not to be identified by the media, told Magistrate Reuben Nyakundi that Chiloba had confirmed to her that he was in an intimate relationship with Odhiambo.

The 23-year-old witness informed the court that she was not only a close friend of Chiloba but also his classmate at the University of Eldoret, where they both pursued fashion and design studies.

She testified that she used to reside in the same apartment as Chiloba. As fellow students, they frequently visited each other for group discussions, class assignments, and other activities that brought them together during their time at the University of Eldoret.

“It is true we were close friends and often visited each other as students and friends on the same campus,” the witness submitted.

During her testimony, she revealed to the court that Chiloba resided on the upper floor of the Canan B apartments, located approximately two kilometers from her university.

She also testified that the accused, Jacktone Odhiambo, was a regular visitor to Chiloba’s residence.

The witness mentioned that Chiloba had initially introduced Odhiambo to her as his official photographer. However, later on, the LGBTQ activist confided in her that he was in a romantic relationship with Odhiambo.

“For a long time, I knew them as general friends. But later Chiloba told me that they were having an affair,” she said on Wednesday.

The court also heard testimonies from two other witnesses, namely Photographer Dennis Ochieng and Patricia Nyambura. They were the last people seen with Odhiambo and the deceased at the Tamasha club in Eldoret on the eve of the New Year.

The freelance photographer gave his account of the events that occurred on December 31, 2022. He said he and his girlfriend Nyambura joined Odhiambo and Chiloba at the nightclub. He said the couple was in high spirits and danced together.

After enjoying their time at the club, they all left at 4 a.m. and decided to take a taxi together. Ochieng testified that Chiloba was heavily intoxicated and slept throughout the journey.

According to the witness, the following day Odhiambo arrived at their home in the mid-morning with some of his clothes stained with blood. He also had Chiloba’s phone, which was out of charge, claiming that he had forgotten it in the car.

Odhiambo reportedly informed Ochieng and Nyambura that he had left Chiloba sleeping at their house, which was located 200 meters away.

Ochieng and Nyambura testified in court that they learned of Chiloba’s death through social media, two days after the incident.

The trial will continue on November 20 and 22.