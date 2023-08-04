The bipartisan delegation from the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition has initiated a crucial joint meeting with the Kenya Kwanza government with a view to commencing the long-awaited dialogue focused on resolving the current political impasse between the State and the opposition.

In a letter, Kalonzo Musyoka, the leader of the 5-member opposition coalition team, has invited the Kenya Kwanza counterparts for the inaugural meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11 a.m.

The former Vice President, citing the “anxiety of the people” and the pressing “urgency of issues to be addressed,” explained the rationale behind calling for the meeting.

“We have taken this step because we believe time is of the essence. While a lot of hard work will be needed to resolve the issues at hand, we believe a speedy start and a time-bound program is necessary to put the nation at ease,” Kalonzo said in the letter addressed to Kenya Kwanza’s team leader, Kimani Ichung’wah.

The Wiper party leader noted that Azimio la Umoja’s desire is for the dialogue process to be concluded by the end of August.

“As a party, we believe that if all concerned show the courage and commitment, there is now a real chance that before the 1st of September, Kenya will be reunited,” Kalonzo said.

He added: “We remain committed to negotiating in good faith on the basis of a plan to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the country’s problems through dialogue. Additionally, we attach utmost significance to the issues at hand. The formation of our delegation to the talks was therefore informed by the weight we attach to the issues.”

The talks will be mediated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.