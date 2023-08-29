Police in Busia County on Sunday night intercepted a consignment of marijuana that was being transported in a hearse.

In a statement released by the DCI, police officers manning a roadblock at Suo in Busia flagged down a white Nissan van branded Rafiki Funeral Services-Othaya, for a routine check up at around 7 p.m.

“The heavily tinted vehicle whose stereo was playing sombre tunes associated with escorting the departed, pulled over. As the vehicle’s driver hesitantly lowered his window and muttered some words after responding to the officer’s greetings, the policeman detected some smell from inside the vehicle that was not related to human remains,” the DCI narrated.

Adding: “His fears were confirmed moments later when after conducting a search inside the vehicle together with his colleagues, they discovered 12 sacks of cannabis sativa arranged on the seats and floor of the van.”

The cops arrested the driver of the hearse, Hussein Otita, who is said to have been transporting the marijuana to Kisumu. Police also impounded the motor vehicle registration number KCV 402Y.

Elsewhere, officers based at Korondile police station in Wajir, recovered 58kilograms of marijuana being transported to Wajir town on a motorcycle.

In the incident reported Sunday night, two suspects Osman Boru, 25 and Halkno Guchu, 24 were arrested and detained at Korondile police station pending arraignment.

Detectives from the Anti Narcotics Unit, have since taken over investigations into the two cases.