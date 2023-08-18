President William Ruto says the prices of basic food items are starting to decline as a result of a bumper harvest this year.

Speaking to the residents of Kiambu on Thursday, President Ruto expressed optimism that the reduction in food prices is imminent. He attributed this positive outlook to the strategic initiatives implemented by his Kenya Kwanza administration towards the end of 2022 and the beginning of this year.

The President pointed to several contributing factors, including the fertilizer subsidy that led to a reduction in prices from Sh7000 to S.2500. Additionally, he mentioned the widespread heavy rainfall across many regions of the country and the expansion of cultivated land by 200,000 acres in the current year.

Ruto noted that the collective efforts of farmers have resulted in a remarkable increase in food production.