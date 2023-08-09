Milk production will be doubled in the next five years to expand opportunities for farmers.

President William Ruto said the Government has put in place a solid plan that will see production increase from 5.2 billion litres to 10 billion litres a year.

He argued that milk is one of the highest influencers of income in Kenya, generating at least Sh200 billion a year.

He explained that the Government will modernise Kenya Cooperative Creameries plants and install milk coolers countrywide so that more milk can be processed.

“We want to fetch more from value-added milk. Our farmers are not thriving because they have been selling raw milk,” he said.

He said the Country has enough facilities to create powder and long-life milk to ensure the surplus milk does not go to waste.

The President noted that farmers will be at the centre and front in the new plan to give the sector a new lease of life.

“We will also rid the market of brokers so that farmers can earn maximum returns from their milk.”

The President spoke on Tuesday in Kiganjo, Nyeri County, where he commissioned the Modernised Kenya Co-operative Creameries Kiganjo Factory.

The plant is now equipped with new product lines to process camel milk and drinking water.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, Governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Abdi Guyo (Isiolo) and MPs led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Other interventions outlined by President Ruto include the removal of taxes on animal feed imports — including yellow maize — and the reduction of the cost of semen.

He said subsidised fertiliser will be instrumental in increasing the production of animal feeds.

The President also instructed KCC to minimise expenses shouldered by the farmers to increase their profits.

Mr Gachagua said the Government is committed to protecting dairy farmers from exploitation.

“We will have a conference in September to deliberate on issues affecting dairy farmers,” he said.

Governor Guyo said the launch of the camel milk processing line at KCC Kiganjo will transform the lives of the people of Northern Kenya.