Detectives in Nairobi on Tuesday shot dead a second suspect linked to the cold-blooded murder of their DCI colleague David Mayaka in Kayole, two weeks ago.

Following the arrest of the first suspect – Alex Wanjiru(23) – in Kikuyu, Kiambu County last week, detectives on Tuesday morning exchanged fire with the second suspect – John Kamau aka Farouk – in Njiru Sub-County.

According to a police report, Kamau refused to surrender and opted to open fire on the cops with the same gun that fell Makadara’s DCI detective David Mayaka on August 8. The DCI says the suspect shot one of the officers in the left thigh; he is currently recuperating at a city hospital in stable condition.

The shoot-out reportedly took place outside the suspect’s door on the second floor of apartment B4-124.

“The suspect John Kamau died in a hail of fire this morning after he was cornered by our men and defied orders to surrender, opting to shoot at the officers. Armed with the CZ pistol that fired the fatal shots which took detective Mayaka’s life, the bloodthirsty thug had emerged from his door at an apartment in Njiru Sub-County and shot at one of our men injuring him on his left thigh,” reads a police report.

It adds: “This prompted his colleagues to retaliate with speed and efficiency killing the miscreant on the spot in the dawn operation conducted on the second floor of flat B4-124, by an elite team of sleuths drawn from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau.”

Police said they recovered the CZ pistol serial number B626735, loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm calibre in the operation that also involved a backup team of detectives from Soweto and Njiru.

“Also recovered in a backpack were assorted mobile phones suspected to have been violently acquired from victims of crime in the city,” said DCI.

Police mentioned that preliminary investigations conducted by ballistic experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory have linked the firearm( CZ pistol serial number B626735) to over five armed robberies staged in Nairobi and Kiambu Counties in the last one year. The robberies targeted MPESA outlets in the populous residential areas of Kayole, Buru Buru, Dandora, and Dagoretti.

“Detectives have since established that the recovered firearm had been violently robbed from an aide to a former Cabinet Secretary, in a robbery incident reported on November 17, 2021 in Ngong, Kajiado County.

“During the incident, the aide who was a licensed firearm holder was driving into his compound at around 2 a.m., when he was accosted by a four-man gang armed with an AK-47 assault riffle and crude weapons including metal bars and machetes. After ransacking the man’s house located at Kerarapon village, the thugs made away with his pistol serial number B626735, and 55 rounds of 9mm calibre from the aide’s safe,” the police report detailed.

A manhunt for the third suspect Henry Njihia, who is believed to be armed and dangerous is currently underway.