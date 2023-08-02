A police officer assigned to Kabras Traffic Base in Kakamega has been arrested for allegedly setting a neighbour’s car ablaze.

The woman told police that at around 9 p.m. on Monday, she had a disagreement with the police constable. At around 2:30 a.m., the cop allegedly torched her car using a mattress and a matchstick.

A police statement indicates that officers extinguished the fire, but unfortunately, a significant portion of the car had already been damaged.

“Police officers within the line managed to put out the fire but the bonnet and front part of the said vehicle was extensively consumed by the fire,” reads the statement.

Police reported that they arrested the officer, who appeared to be intoxicated, and subsequently placed him in custody.

Authorities said their colleague will be charged with arson once investigations are complete.

Police also confirmed that during his arrest, two matchboxes were found in his possession, which have been retained as evidence in the case.