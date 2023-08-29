The Ministry of East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), and Regional Development convened a significant event at the Kenya School of Government on Monday to mark the signing of the 2023/2024 Performance Contract.

The ceremony was graced by Cabinet Secretary (CS) of the Ministry, Rebecca Miano, Principal Secretaries (PSs), Heads of Departments, and programme leaders.

CS Miano expressed optimism and determination that the ministry will excel in the coming year, noting that this marked the 20th annual cycle of Public Sector Performance Contracts, reflecting on the insights gained and strides made across the past two decades.

She recalled the ministry’s commendable ranking as third overall among ministries during the 2019/2020 Performance Contracting cycle and emphasised the importance of maintaining and surpassing such high standards.

Citing an African proverb that emphasises the gradual and steady path to success, Miano urged everyone present to recognise that excellence requires time, effort, and expertise.

She stressed the need to consistently improve tools and approaches for achieving targets and delivering on commitments.

Acknowledging the cascading of the Performance Contract from the President to the Cabinet Secretaries and further to the Principal Secretaries, the ceremony aimed to solidify the commitment of all levels of leadership to achieving the outlined targets.

“The cascading process ensures that responsibilities are shared, accountability is maintained, and the delivery of promises is monitored at all levels,” noted CS.

She also urged collaboration with relevant institutions, both internal and external, to facilitate the effective implementation of projects and programmes.

She also underscored the importance of breaking down silos and embracing a collaborative mindset to maximise the impact of initiatives.

The 2023/24 Performance Contract is an integral part of the Fourth Medium Term Plan of Kenya Vision 2030, covering the period from 2023 to 2027. Aligned with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), this contract emphasises inclusive growth through targeted investments in key sectors such as agriculture, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), housing, healthcare, and digital infrastructure. The BETA approach aims to improve living standards, eradicate hunger, generate employment, and foster economic growth.