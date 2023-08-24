Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has dismissed concerns about his ability to manage the ministry.

Appearing before Parliament on Wednesday, August 23, Namwamba said the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry was a total mess when he assumed office in October 2022. He said together with other officials of the Ministry, he has been progressively enhancing the department’s operations to benefit Kenyan athletes.

“I have not said at all that I am not in control of this Ministry. I am fully in touch and in control of this Ministry but I have made it clear that this is a public institution and it cannot be run as a one-man show. I share responsibilities with my two PSs and technical officers,” he said.

CS Ababu insisted that he has been doing a good job and that there are no credible reasons for him to resign.

“I have no doubt that I am performing well as the Youth and Sports CS. When I walked into this Ministry 10 months ago as CS, I inherited an arena that was in a total mess. I believe Mrs. Speaker that there is absolutely no sufficient ground that would cause my resignation because I believe I’m performing exemplary well as the CS responsible for this ministry.” He said.

Ababu also denied claims of neglecting the Special Olympics World Games Kenya team in Berlin, Germany in June this year. He explained that the Ministry provided over Sh159 million to support the team’s preparation and participation in the games.

The CS said that thirteen government officials and two ministry officials accompanied the team to Germany.

“Let me confirm to this House that I have been available to receive Kenyan teams and send them off multiple times,” said Namwamba.

He added that the team was presented with a cash award of Ksh18.75 million and a warm reception upon their return to Kenya.

“This particular trip did not find me in town because I was performing other duties elsewhere, but the team was fully facilitated. Upon their return, we had a reception at the airport, complete with traditional dancers, ministry officials, and garlands of flowers. I have images and videos of the very elaborate ceremony,” Ababu said.

“We provided Sh750,000 for every gold medal winner, Sh500,000 for every silver medal winner, and Sh300,000 for every bronze medal winner… I believe this team [Special Olympics] was well handled, facilitated, received, and rewarded for their excellent performance.”