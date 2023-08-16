Are you a movie buff, a TV show fan, and a sports follower looking for the perfect streaming service that allows you to follow your interests closely?

With the growing boom in on-demand internet, everyone is looking for a seamless internet connection that helps people enjoy it.

Optimum and Mediacom are two such Internet Service Providers that offer robust internet plans to make the life of such streaming fans easier.

But first, you need to know why you must sign up for Optimum internet plans or Mediacom bundles.

So, in this blog, we will discuss all the Optimum and Mediacom internet plans to help you determine which one suits your streaming requirements.

Optimum and Mediacom – Best Internet Services for Streaming Fans

Optimum and Mediacom, both ISPs, have created a name in the world of internet services.

Not only are they known for their fast-speed internet and lag-free connections, but they are also popular for reliable services when it comes to streaming movies, TV shows, and live sports.

You can sign up for a range of internet plans that offer a range of speeds, unlimited data, and quality service that supports your love for streaming.

So, whether you want to watch the latest badminton match or catch up on a Netflix series, both ISPs offer tailored plans that fit your requirements.

Optimum Internet Plans for Streaming

Although Optimum offers a range of internet plans with varying speeds and features, these three plans will work great for streaming:

Optimum 300 Mbps

If you have a small household with only a few family members and connected devices, or if you are not into streaming something data-intensive, this is the plan for you.

With a download speed of 300 Mbps, you get to experience HD streaming with no lags or buffering issues.

Optimum 500 Mbps

For people who want fast streaming and are into internet-heavy streaming, then Optimum 500 Mbps is the right plan for them.

This plan comes with ultra-high speed that experiences no buffering and provides a smooth viewing experience. Also, even if multiple devices are connected to the internet, streaming TV, movies, and sports, there will be no hiccups.

Optimum 1 Gig

For a powerful streaming experience, Optimum’s 1 Gig is the plan you are looking for.

It comes with a download speed of up to 940 Mbps, allowing you to not only do HD streaming but also engage in 4K Ultra HD streaming and gaming on several devices simultaneously without experiencing downtime.

Mediacom Internet Plans for Streaming Fans

For all the streaming fans who want to subscribe to Mediacom bundle deals or internet plans, here are the best Mediacom Xtream internet plans worth checking out:

Internet 100

For casual streamers who are just looking for an HD experience on a single device, this plan is right for you. With download speeds of 100 Mbps, uploads of up to 10 Mbps, and a data allowance of up to 300 GB, you can watch a movie or a live match in HD quality.

Internet 300

For people who want faster speed, better-streaming quality, and multiple device support, Mediacom’s 300 Mbps internet can work for you. This plan comes with downloads of up to 300 Mbps, uploads of up to 20 Mbps, and a usage allowance of up to 1500 GB.

1 Gig

This plan is an absolute powerhouse for streaming fans who want to engage in 4K ultra HD streaming on various devices.

Also, if you have a big family who either likes to watch a sports match or watch a movie, this plan is the perfect choice for you as it enables a lag-free experience even while running on several devices at once.

Choosing the Perfect Internet Plan for Your Streaming Needs

If you are confused and are not able to select the right internet plan for your streaming needs, then you have to consider some key factors.

Firstly, you need to see how many devices will be streaming at the same time in your house so that you can go with a plan that offers high speed and unlimited data usage.

Secondly, you need to assess if you are okay with HD streaming or if you want to go for a more premium experience by streaming in 4K Ultra HD.

Thirdly, there are other features offered by both the services, such as the quality of Wi-Fi technology and its coverage, prompt customer support such as Optimum customer service, and privacy for a seamless streaming experience.

In Conclusion

Optimum and Mediacom are popular internet service providers perfect for your streaming needs. With fast-speed internet, reliable connection, stellar streaming quality, and 24/7 customer support, you can up your streaming game.

But out of both, you need to go with an internet plan that suits your requirements, provides no data cap, and offers multiple device support.