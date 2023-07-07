A case seeking to exclude President William Ruto’s advisors from Cabinet meetings has been adjourned to September.

This is after the High Court issued a directive to Attorney-General Justin Muturi, requiring him to file his response to the case within two weeks.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi instructed lawyer Charles Magane, who filed the ‘Strangers in Cabinet’ case, to serve the necessary documents to the Attorney-General in preparation for the case’s hearing.

The Judge scheduled the matter for mention on September 20, during which further directions will be given.

The unwanted strangers in the cabinet include UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala, David Ndii (Economy), Monica Juma (National Security) and Harriette Chiggai (Women’s Rights).

The petitioner, Charles Magane, argues that the four are not members of the Cabinet and that their inclusion in meetings is illegal.

“The Cabinet holds weekly meetings and there is real danger that the respondents will continue attending the said meetings if this court does not intervene,” the lawyer argues.

Magane says the inclusion of the four was done in total disregard of the substantive and procedural and constitutional requirements applicable.

He has also listed Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau as a respondent in the petition.