A man arrested in possession of Cannabis has informed the court that he consumes the outlawed plant because it provides him with some relief in his private parts.

Njoroge Chege was found with 100 grams of marijuana worth Sh2,000 on July 22 in Ngara within Nairobi. He appeared before Kibera chief magistrate Ann Mwangi and was charged with contravening the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance act contrary to the law.

Mr Chege pleaded guilty to possessing weed and asked the court for leniency. He explained that he suffers from a peculiar disease on his private parts and that smoking cannabis is the only means that brings him relief from the stress caused by this ailment.

“I have some diseases that affected my private parts. Smoking bhang created some relief for me. I am very sorry and apologetic your honour,” he said.

Chege however did not disclose the specific details of the ailment affecting his private parts during his court appearance. He expressed remorse promising to change his habits.

The prosecution informed the court that Njoroge Chege had no prior records of the said offense. However, despite his clean record, the prosecution urged the court to impose a tough sentence.

The magistrate ruled that Njoroge either pays a fine of Sh20,000 or serve six months in jail if he defaults on the payment.