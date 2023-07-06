Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai was on Wednesday released on a cash bail of Ksh50,000 following his arrest for assaulting a Kenya Power engineer.

Mbai had voluntarily surrendered himself at Kitengela Police Station on Wednesday after the Monday incident which was captured on video.

Watch: MP Attacks Kenya Power Engineer For Disconnecting Illegal Power Line At His Residence

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) also withdrew his gun before he was released from police custody.

Mbai was set to be arraigned at Kajiado Magistrate’s Court, but with no preferred charges, he was taken back to Kitengela Police Station in the afternoon where he was asked to surrender his firearm.

The MP said he had left his licensed pistol at his residence in Kitengela and subsequently accompanied detectives to his home to retrieve the firearm.

After recording a statement, the UDA-allied lawmaker was granted release on cash bail.

Mbai is now expected to appear in court on July 11, 2023, to face assault charges. He is also set to face charges of illegal connection of power contrary to the law.