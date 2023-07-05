Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has reaffirmed his support for President William Ruto.

The former comedian said his earlier endorsement of the President’s administration was a genuine expression of his belief in the Ruto’s leadership and vision for the country.

“Our resolve to work with HE William Ruto was not a gimmick! We will support the president and we must support the president,” Jalas tweeted Tuesday.

The first-time lawmaker reasoned that if President Ruto fails then we all fail given he is the Head of State.

“When the president loose we all loose!(sic) Ruto is Kenya 1! God bless the president and may we work together for our country! Always pray for the president!” Jalang’s said.

The MP also shared images of his meeting with the President together with other opposition MPs from Nyanza. They included Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Prof Ojienda Tom (Kisumu), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Paul Abuor (Rongo).

The President reiterated his commitment to working with leaders across the political divide.

“We will work with leaders across the country without reservation or discrimination, regardless of political affiliation, to deliver services to the people. This is what the Constitution demands and what all Kenyans deserve,” Ruto said.