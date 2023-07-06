The Milimani High Court has allowed Nyali MP Mohamed Ali to auction properties associated with the family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The directive was issued on the basis that the wealthy political family failed to pay him a sum of Sh502,501 following their loss in a defamation lawsuit against the legislator.

Ali had sought to be awarded Sh10 million after the Kenyatta family lost the defamation suit.

In the aforementioned case, Brookside Dairy, owned by the Kenyatta family, had filed a lawsuit against Mohamed Ali in July 2022. They accused him of inciting the public to cause economic and commercial harm to their business.

But in October of the same year, Justice Hedwig Ong’udi dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that it was filed in the wrong forum. The court subsequently awarded the costs of the case to the lawmaker.

The former investigative journalist is now pursuing the recovery of the awarded costs, citing a warrant of sale and attachment of movable properties issued by the Milimani court on July 3, 2023.

‘’Whereas the judgment debtor(s) herein was/were ordered by decree/order of this court issued on the 11th day of October 2022 in the above-mentioned suit to pay the D/H the sum of Sh500,051 as taxed costs, Sh1,500 interest on Decretal amount, further court fees Sh950 and collection fees, total Sh502,501,’’ reads the warrant.

The warrant of attachment further instructs the auctioneers to report back to the court and provide information regarding the execution or non-execution of the auction.

‘’You are further commanded to return this warrant on or before August 30, 2023, with an endorsement certifying the day on which and manner in which it has been executed. Or why it has not been executed,’‘ the court warrants adds.

According to the warrant sale documents issued by the High Court, which were also copied to Fisra Auctioneers as the executors, Moha Jicho Pevu wants to auction various assets, including: