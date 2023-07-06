The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 18,000 paid internship positions for teachers in junior secondary schools and an additional 2,000 positions in public primary schools.

The move is aimed at providing support for the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum(CBC).

In a circular, the commission stated that the Teacher Internship Programme is a one-year initiative aimed at equipping and sustaining the competencies of individuals joining the teaching profession.

TSC specified that teacher interns assigned to primary schools will receive a monthly stipend of Sh15,000, while those assigned to junior secondary schools (JSS) will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh20,000.

Additionally, upon the successful completion of the internship program, teacher interns will receive a certificate as recognition.

To be eligible as a junior secondary school (JSS) intern teacher, candidates must be Kenyan citizens and registered teachers with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) and teachers from TVET institutions are also encouraged to apply.

TSC directed that applicants should be unemployed and must not have previously served as an intern or held permanent and pensionable positions with the Commission.

The deadline for application is on July 10, 2023.