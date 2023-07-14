Interior CS Kithure Kindiki is once again the best-performing minister in President William Ruto’s cabinet, a new survey by TIFA shows.

The former Tharaka Nithi Senator had an overall score of 34 percent, as all of the 22 Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto’s government performed poorly.

“At least one-third of Kenyans mention Kindiki Kithure as the best performing Cabinet Secretary,” read the report.

This is an increase of 8 percent compared to Tifa’s last polls in March which showed Kindiki was the best-performing CS with 26 percent.

“Another 40 percent feel that no such senior official is “the best performing,” reads the poll.

Ezekiel Machogu, the Education counterpart, scored a measly seven percent, placing him second in the rankings. This score remains consistent with his previous ranking, where he also received seven percent.

Health CS Nakhumicha Wafula completed the top three, with a score of six percent compared to one percent in the last polls.

The worst-performing ministers, more than half of the Cabinet, scored below one percent.

Four CSs with a ranking of one per cent include Trade CS Moses Kuria, Aden Duale ( Defence), Eliud Owalo ( ICT), Njunguna Ndung’u ( Treasury), and Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary).

The other members of the cabinet obtained a score of four percent combined.

TIFA conducted telephone interviews between June 24 and June 30, 2023, with a sample of 1,530 respondents.

The respondents were spread across nine regions which include Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift and Western.

There was a +/- 2.5 % margin of error.