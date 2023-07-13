Jimi Wanjigi has voiced his dissatisfaction with President William Ruto saying he is not any different from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking Wednesday, Wanjigi said that while Ruto is his friend, he strongly disagrees with some of the economic decisions he has made since assuming office last year.

“President Ruto has been my friend for a long time but as president, we have not engaged. This is because I have taken a very independent stand in my politics,” the businessman told the Standard.

“I have been giving him time to settle but that time has come to an end. As a President, he has put forward his first policy document and Kenyans do not like it; we do not like it. That honeymoon is now over and you see when Kenyans do not like something you [as a leader] have a very big problem.”

According to Wanjigi, Ruto’s administration is just a continuation of where Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“I do not like how they are trying to run the economic affairs of this country. They are continuing a plague that was started by former president Uhuru. They are not any different. I am against what they are doing economically,” he said.

Wanjigi opined that in order to address a problem, it is essential not to employ the same approach that contributed to the problem in the first place.

The businessman advised the government to adopt other methods of raising revenue instead of overtaxing Kenyans and increasing the cost of living.

“Maandamano is a right in the Constitution and it has to be adhered to, I support it. We all are feeling the effects of the high cost of living whether personally or as an employer. Everything is going up.”