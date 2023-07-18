Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai was Monday questioned by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers for allegedly assaulting a Kenya Power engineer, accusations he strongly denied.

Mbai denied being the person seen in a viral video attacking a Kenya Power staffer, identified as Engineer Julius Ogangi, who was trying to disconnect an illegal power line at the MP’s residence in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Speaking to reporters at the Commission’s offices at Integrity Centre, Mbai claimed that the now-viral video had been manipulated. He argued that he is a pastor who is incapable of assaulting anybody.

“I never assaulted anyone. Do I look like assaulting anybody, I am a renowned pastor. How conversant are you with the ICT and videos and copy-pasting and all these things around how you can play around with a video clip?” he argued.

Mbai further expressed his support for the incident, stating that his constituents have demonstrated their solidarity with the action.

“If you go to Facebook and see how my people are commenting on the clip, it is the right thing to do you have to fight for your right, you can’t get to a point of harassing and abusing people but a man has to do what he needs to do for things to move,” he said.

“Given another opportunity I will handle it the same way and that’s me I cannot change.”

The UDA-allied lawmaker also said he feels no remorse as he maintains his innocence and asserts that he was not involved in the alleged assault.

“You are talking of a clip which has been played around with so how can I be remorseful? This clip is not the original clip. What they tried to pass on social media there is a lot of editing on it,” he said.

According to Mbai, his constituents support his actions and view him as their hero.

“Those people who elected me know that I am a hero, they know that I am a no-nonsense person,” he said.