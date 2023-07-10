A court in Mariakani, Kilifi County has sentenced a vandal to 10 years in prison for vandalizing the fencing posts of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line.

Mangale Yawa was found guilty of damaging critical infrastructure and endangering the safety of SGR train commuters. The accused vandalised a Sh.30,000 worth of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line fencing post owned by the Kenya Railways Corporation.

Principal Magistrate Hon. Nelly Adalo ruled that the prosecution, through Senior Principal Prosecution Counsel Angela Fuchaka, proved all the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

“Yawa was also found guilty of stealing four D10 metal rods, approximately 6 feet each, and approximately 5kg of metal hooks, all valued at Ksh.30,000 and belonging to Kenya Railways Corporation,” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said.

The accused was further found guilty of escaping from lawful custody while under the lawful custody of two police officers by jumping out of a police vehicle at Taru police station in Kinango sub-county within Kwale County.

The court sentenced the accused to 10 years without a fine.