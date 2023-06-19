The Government is reforming the agricultural sector to expand economic opportunities for the youth.

President William Ruto said the Government is committed to supporting farmers to increase productivity.

He noted that the government has removed tax on livestock feeds to make dairy farming more profitable.

The Government, he added, would support cooperatives to produce livestock feed locally to tame prices.

“We will set up a Sh400 Million plant to provide semen to dairy farmers at Sh1500 down from the current Sh8000,” he explained.

The move, he went on, will go a long way in doubling the country’s milk production, elevating Kenya into an exporter of the product.

“Our plan is to use agriculture to create wealth and expand job opportunities for the people.”

The President made the remarks on Saturday during the 8th Annual Dairy Farmers Field Day in Meru where he opened the Meru Central Dairy Co-operative Union Factory Phase II, boosting the plant’s processing capacity.

The event brought together more than 12,000 dairy farmers from the county.

He told the farmers that the Government is investing in agro-processing and value addition besides championing Guaranteed Minimum Returns to fetch farmers more money.

“We will eliminate brokers from our agricultural value chain using our county aggregation and industrial parks.”

At the same time, President Ruto said the Government is determined to ensure the country is more reliant on internal resources than foreign debt.

“Being dependent on foreign borrowing is a slippery affair that can lead us into trouble.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged leaders to work together to confront the challenges facing the people.

Later, the President joined the people of Kiambu for the Githunguri Dairy Farmers Co-operative Society Annual General Meeting.

He said the current budget supports farmers to grow.

“We have amplified our engagement with co-operatives for their enhanced performance in the empowerment of Kenyans,” he said.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Simon Chelugui (MSEs), Governors Kawira Mwangaza (Meru), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, several MPs and MCAs.

By PCS