President William Ruto says the government has a comprehensive plan to alleviate the burden of the high cost of living.

The President made a commitment to enhance food production, establish markets for farmers, and implement value-addition programs as part of the government’s plan to lower the cost of living.

“We have a plan on what we want to do to bring down the cost of living,” he said

Ruto spoke on Sunday during a Thanksgiving service in Kajiado County.

To address unemployment, the President said the housing project will create jobs for Kenyans among other strategies.

“We must have a practical deliberate plan on what our young people are going to do with education and skills,” said Ruto.

Additionally, the president staidhis government has allocated more resources towards the construction of schools, and employment of teachers as well as disbursed funds to counties.

“This year January we employed 35,000 teachers. In the 2023 budget, the government has set aside funds to employ 25,000 more teachers. We are also employing an additional 1,700 to teach in our technical institutions,” the President said

President Ruto also pledged to support counties in implementing their development agenda saying the national government has cleared all disbursements meant for devolved units.

“Counties have 100 percent support from the national government. If counties succeed, our nation Kenya will succeed. We are going to work with you to take the country forward,” he said.