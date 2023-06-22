Detectives in Nairobi and Bomet Counties are investigating two separate incidents where men killed their spouses and then surrendered themselves to police officers.

The first case was reported in Dandora Phase 3 of Nairobi, where a man stabbed his wife to death early Wednesday morning.

Tobias Nzola reportedly took police officers to his residence after reporting that he had murdered his wife, Agnes Kanini.

Upon arrival, the officers found the deceased’s body strewn across the floor, with injuries to the neck and hands that appeared to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

Detectives also recovered a note written by the murder suspect and addressed to their eldest child instructing them to use the money in the phone to educate their siblings.

According to neighbors who spoke to Citizen.Digital, the couple was known to have frequent fights, particularly after the suspect lost his job last year.

Police moved the body of the deceased to the city mortuary as investigations continue.

Elsewhere, authorities in Bomet County have detained a 21-year-old man who hacked his wife to death.

Ismael Kingeno Langat is said to have attacked his 25-year-old spouse after suspecting that she was flirting with male friends on her Facebook account.

The man reportedly attacked the victim with a machete after she arrived home from college.

The suspect claimed that he had sold a piece of land to raise money for her education

Confirming the incident, Makimeny Location Chief Francis Mwei said the suspect also attempted to kill his father.

The father had rushed to the scene to find out what was happening but managed to escape the wrath of the suspect.

After committing the heinous act, the suspect voluntarily turned himself in to Makimeny Police Station. He was carrying a blood-stained panga at the time of surrender.

Chepalungu Police boss Panton Analo said the body of the deceased was moved to Longisa Referral Hospital Mortuary.