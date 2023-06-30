The nomination of Dr. Phyllis Wagacha as a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) representing the Public Service Commission (PSC) has been declined by a parliamentary committee.

The Labour Committee based its recommendation for rejection on the nominee’s age, citing that the candidate is 75 years old. According to the committee’s findings, this age exceeds the mandatory retirement age for civil servants.

The committee acknowledged that Dr.Wagacha, who was nominated for the position by President William Ruto, possesses the required academic qualifications. However, they emphasized the importance of having representatives of the Public Service Commission (PSC) who are below the mandatory retirement age(65).

“To this end, the committee notes that the nominee is not suitable to hold the position of a member of SRC on account of age,” the committee said adding that the nominee was born in Kiambu in 1948.

Nevertheless, the final decision regarding the nominee rests with the House itself, which has a track record of amending reports from its committees.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Thursday granted approval for the appointment of Mary Wanyonyi as the chairperson of the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA).

The spouse of the former chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati appeared before the departmental committee on Finance and Planning, chaired by Molo MP Kuria Kimani, last week as part of the vetting process.

Wanyonyi, a Certified Accountant, is now awaiting an official appointment from President Ruto before assuming the position.