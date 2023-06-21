President William Ruto has challenged public institutions to shift to cleaner and sustainable energy options.

Ruto said the transition will accelerate the preservation of the environment. He noted that access to clean cooking is a policy priority and a cog of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He said a bioenergy strategy has been formulated to guide the process towards universal access to modern cooking energy.

The President was speaking on Tuesday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, during the opening of the Africa Energy Forum.

Ruto observed that sustainable energy development lies at the heart of Kenya’s vision.

“Investing in renewable energy is not only a responsible choice but also a pathway to a more prosperous and equitable Africa.”

By transitioning from fossil fuels, he went on, we shall contribute to efforts to mitigate climate change.

He regretted that despite Africa being the smallest contributor to climate change, it bears the disproportionate burden of the adverse impacts.

On account of this, the Head of State noted that it is appropriate that Africa amplifies its voice in climate action efforts.

Sustainable energy development, he added, requires sufficient scale to ensure universal energy access and affordability.

“This calls for inclusive energy policies, innovative financing mechanisms and targeted policy interventions to reach those who need it most,” he explained.

The President said isolation is becoming costly in the era of Pan-African integration. “Regional energy cooperation is paramount; we must work together to maximise our collective potential.”

Dr Ruto pointed out that cross-border energy infrastructure projects will not only facilitate energy trade but also foster regional integration.

Cabinet Secretaries Davies Chirchir (Energy), Peninah Malonza (Tourism), Rebecca Miano (EAC) and Moses Kuria (Trade) among other leaders were present.